Warm weekend ahead for Rockford

By DJ Baker
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sun is finally starting to come out after a foggy start to our morning. Winds are shifting to the southeast giving us warmer conditions. Highs today will be in the mid 70s with a few places seeing upper 70s farther southwest.

The streak of gloomy days is ended today as this afternoon brings an abundance of sunshine
Tonight will be a beautiful night for fall activities. If you want to go to a pumpkin patch, a haunted house, or some high school football the weather will be great. We see clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Perfect temperatures for football frenzy this evening
Tomorrow winds will be from the south allowing for warmer highs in the low to mid 80s. High pressure makes it’s way into the area allowing sunshine to be abundant. It’s shaping up to be a great day for the Loves Park Oktoberfest if you are attending.

Feels more like summer than October for this years Oktoberfest in Loves Park Saturday
Saturday night will be very similar to tonight as we have lows in the lower 60s with clear skies.

Saturday night will be clear and comfortable
Sunday continues the warm trend as highs are in the mid to low 80s with sunshine.

Sunday warm weather continues with a southerly wind and sunny skies
The start of next week keeps the warmth through Tuesday. Wednesday temperatures start to decrease a little bit as highs are in the upper 70s.

Thursday a low pressure system enters the area bringing much cooler weather as highs will be in the upper 60s. The low pressure brings rain chances along with it.

Low pressure ends the warm streak Thursday bringing rain chances with it
