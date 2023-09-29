Rockford’s Versailles Place tenants call out poor living conditions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A luxury from the 70′s loses its luster after tenants come together to have a meeting with Rockford officials after years of disrepair to a once-prestigious apartment complex.

14th ward representative Mark Bonne and tenant Barbara Campbell organize a meeting with residents at the Versailles Place Apartments complex, who say there is a lack of landlord responsibility, as the complex’s upkeep has deteriorated over the last few years.

Bonne says the complex violated 18 different sections of the Rockford city codes, including exposed electrical wires, broken windows and a public pool that hasn’t been treated in years.

“In response, management has already started taking some action, staff has worked out a timetable for addressing all of these violations that has them under deadlines as to correct some of them as soon as Monday,” said Bonne.

Campbell first approached Bonne at a public event, asking him to shed light on the dilapidated apartments.

“We were without an elevator for over 6 months. They have leaks in their building, they have black mold, and a lot of residents are afraid that if they say something that they won’t get their lease renewed,” said Campbell.

At a previous city council meeting, Bonne sought an amendment to a property tax rebate to prevent a decline in property standards. The amendment failed, but Bonne presented pictures of the Versailles complex during his argument.

The Versailles apartment complex is managed by Sierra Realty and Management, who also owns a second Versailles apartment complex in Naperville.

