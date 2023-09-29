Rockford YWCA makes vital services available through Mexican consulate

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mexican consulate shifted into high gear this week to process passports, register voters, provide ID’s and other crucial services in nearly 900 appointments at the YWCA Northwestern Illinois location.

This visit was coordinated by the YWCA, whose leaders say they are not surprised by the turnout.

“We work very hard to make sure we are a community partner and that we are meeting people where they are,” Kris Machajewski, president and CEO of YWCA says. “And sometimes that means you have to bring bigger players into the community to help resolve some of the issues that our residents are having.”

With a growing number of Mexican Americans in the Rock River Valley, organizers say it is hard to give them an easily accessible route to these kinds of services. They say narrowing the location are language gaps are a priority to ensure community comfortability.

“As an agency, we have aimed to become a one-stop shop human center type of agency,” Diego Valdivia, YWCA Immigrant Services director says. “I think this is an excellent demonstration to the community that we have a wide variety of services.”

Developing community connections is a big deal to the YWCA. Machajewski says the connection that they have with the Mexican Consulate is valuable to ensuring the lives of Mexican Americans thrive.

“It speaks volumes that the consulate hears that voice and they’re responsive to it and their partnership with Y-W has been a value to the people in this community,” Machajewski says.

YWCA is dedicated to ending racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. To find out more information about the organization, and how to get involved, visit their website here.

