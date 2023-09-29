Picture perfect days ahead with a rise in warmer temps

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Although Thursday was a gloomy day with very seasonable temperatures, we can look forward to a warm ending to our weekend.

Highs were in the low-70s throughout the day with dew points a bit drier than normal. We also saw a rise in drought conditions which might be a good sign for the state line. Although the clouds remained in the sky, we still had some nice breaks for sunshine. Alongside eastern winds being calm and cool.

The rest of Thursday night remained calm, cool and dry with temperatures dipping into the 50s. As we move overnight into Friday, we could see some patchy fog in the area for a couple of hours. This will not affect visibility, but if you’re driving in an unlit area make sure to have your low beams on.

Friday will warm up into the upp-70s making it a perfect last City Market day. Barely any clouds will make up the sky with a whole lot of sunshine in its place.

Saturday and Sunday will be identical with both highs in the mid-80s and dew points a tad bit muggier compared to days prior.

