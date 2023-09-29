One rescued from Rockford house fire by neighbor, authorities say

Smoke detector
Smoke detector(WEEK)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire crews say one person was pulled to safety Friday from a house fire.

First responders were dispatched just after 3 p.m. to an apartment fire in the 3300 block of Darwood Drive.

There they found a resident unconscious outside of the apartment with smoke seeping through the door.

Authorities say it was the next-door neighbor that pulled the person to safety.

The resident was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Preliminary reports say the fire was accidental, but an investigation is ongoing.

