One rescued from Rockford house fire by neighbor, authorities say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire crews say one person was pulled to safety Friday from a house fire.

First responders were dispatched just after 3 p.m. to an apartment fire in the 3300 block of Darwood Drive.

There they found a resident unconscious outside of the apartment with smoke seeping through the door.

Authorities say it was the next-door neighbor that pulled the person to safety.

The resident was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Preliminary reports say the fire was accidental, but an investigation is ongoing.

