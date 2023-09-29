Last supermoon of the year shines with 3 planetary friends

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight marks the fourth consecutive supermoon as well as this years last. The term ‘supermoon’ refers to when the moon is closest to the Earth. This makes the moon look 15% larger and 30% brighter. The previous supermoons occurred on July 3, August 1, and August 30 where it was a rare super blue moon. We get three to four supermoons a year, and they are always consecutive based on the moons orbit.

Tonight’s full moon is called the harvest moon, or corn moon, because it occurs when crops in the northern hemisphere are at their peak ready to be harvested.

The moon is set to rise at seven this evening and set tomorrow morning at 8:15. The moon peaks, meaning it’s at it’s brightest, right at midnight. The moon will be accompanied by three of our planets. We can see the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, as well as our smallest, Mercury.

Weather wise you couldn’t ask for a better night. Skies will be clear with temperatures in the 60s. So, if you are going to see the moon you might want to bring a light jacket along with you.

Temperatures will be a little cool as the Supermoon peaks (DJ Baker)

