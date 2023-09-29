Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern

Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A coastal storm is expected to drop a prolific amount of rain over millions in New York City and the Northeast on Friday.

The rainfall is expected to be intense enough to flood subways and roads.

Many places in the region began seeing rain Thursday night, but the heaviest rainfall is set to begin Friday.

The flood threat is expected to impact around 25 million people across the Northeast.

The National Weather Service warns that the New York Tri-State area is facing a level three of four “moderate” risk for flash flooding.

The urban flood threat prompted officials in New York City to issue a travel advisory starting at 4 a.m. Eastern time Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

The flooding impacts may also be exacerbated by the final supermoon of this year, which will occur Friday morning.

The event typically creates more extreme tidal cycles that could increase the flood risk along the East Coast.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist, 61, dies after hit-and-run in Rockford
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports
Suspect is Leslie Stone, 50
Rockford man wanted in forgery, burglary case
Local law enforcement agencies are running into unforeseen circumstances 9 days after Illinois...
Illinois prosecutors, law enforcement navigate Pre-Trial Fairness Act challenges
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack,...
Government contractor hacked, DHS says
FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in...
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down