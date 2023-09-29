Get ready for a Harvest Moon tonight and some dense fog Saturday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A beautiful end to the week with highs in the mid-70s and dew points rather comfortable, but the heat is not going anywhere just yet as we will see high hit the 80s once again.

Friday remained clear, sunny and dry as we enter a long warm-up period. Highs at 76 degrees and dew points at 58 degrees, mixing together for a picture perfect day. Friday night will also be the year of 2023′s last supermoon until 2024. This supermoon is referred to as the Harvest Moon, or Corn Moon, as it will peak around midnight tonight. Perfect night for it too as the sky will remain cloud-less.

Saturday morning will bring in some dense fog around four in the morning which will last until eight in the morning. This will cause some visibility issues up to eight feet in front of you. Make sure to have your low beams on while driving.

Saturday and Sunday will hit the mid-80s with wall-to-wall sunshine. Although, our dew points will get rather uncomfortable with the stateline reaching uncomfortable mugginess.

Get ready for next week to be a mix between very warm temperatures, a couple rainy days and a very cool,. but seasonable, end to our week.

