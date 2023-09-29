Get ready for a Harvest Moon tonight and some dense fog Saturday morning

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A beautiful end to the week with highs in the mid-70s and dew points rather comfortable, but the heat is not going anywhere just yet as we will see high hit the 80s once again.

Friday remained clear, sunny and dry as we enter a long warm-up period. Highs at 76 degrees and dew points at 58 degrees, mixing together for a picture perfect day. Friday night will also be the year of 2023′s last supermoon until 2024. This supermoon is referred to as the Harvest Moon, or Corn Moon, as it will peak around midnight tonight. Perfect night for it too as the sky will remain cloud-less.

Saturday morning will bring in some dense fog around four in the morning which will last until eight in the morning. This will cause some visibility issues up to eight feet in front of you. Make sure to have your low beams on while driving.

Saturday and Sunday will hit the mid-80s with wall-to-wall sunshine. Although, our dew points will get rather uncomfortable with the stateline reaching uncomfortable mugginess.

Get ready for next week to be a mix between very warm temperatures, a couple rainy days and a very cool,. but seasonable, end to our week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Bicyclist, 61, dies after hit-and-run in Rockford
A luxury from the 70′s loses its luster after tenants come together to have a meeting with...
Rockford’s Versailles Place tenants call out poor living conditions
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports

Latest News

Last supermoon of the year shines with 3 planetary friends
Last supermoon of the year shines with 3 planetary friends
Last supermoon of the year shines with 3 planetary friends
Kayleigh's Friday forecast - 09/29/2023
Kayleigh Evening Forecast 9-29-23
23 Weather anchor Kayleigh Randle gives a First Alert Weather QuickCast available on our 23...
First Alert QuickCast 09-29-23