Does a raindrop look like a teardrop? It’s more like a rain hamburger

By DJ Baker
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The term raindrop might make you think of a couple of things.

One, the song “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head.” Two, the iconic teardrop shape. We’ll just keep the teardrops on Taylor Swift’s guitar because raindrops aren’t actually shaped like a teardrop - it’s more like a hamburger.

A good way to envision this rain hamburger is to think of a water balloon. When you fill a water balloon and hold it by its neck, it takes on the shape of a teardrop. But when a raindrop falls, it looks as if you are holding a balloon with the body resting on your palm. That represents wind resistance. The balloon is wider - not taller - so it looks like a hamburger.

Our Doppler radar can show the flatness of raindrops. This is called differential reflectivity. The flatter the raindrop, the larger it is - which allows us to pinpoint the areas of heavy rainfall.

Another thing we can do with differential reflectivity is to identify areas with hail. Hail is more spherical, so it’s as tall as it is wide- which shows up as having zero flatness. It’s like filling a balloon up with just air. When you put it in your palm, it doesn’t flatten like the water balloon.

