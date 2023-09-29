Death investigation underway after Lee County car fire

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found by first responders inside a burning vehicle.

Authorities dispatched just after 9 a.m. Thursday to the Boat Trailer Park Lot at Lowell Park, 2114 Lowell Park Rd. in response to a 9-1-1 call.

While crews worked to put out the fire, the man was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Preliminary reports show the fire started after an explosion in the passenger compartment.

Investigators hope to release the man’s identity after an autopsy Friday. Thought no foul play is suspected, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 284-6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U. Callers can remain anonymous and receive rewards of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

