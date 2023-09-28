Quieter, warmer pattern to take over

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re still mired in drought, though we’ve gotten at least some relief over the course of the past few weeks. Believe it or not, at least a trace of rain has fallen in the Stateline on each of the last twelve days!

We’re increasingly confident, however, that streak is to come to an end on Thursday as our pesky upper level low pressure system finally exits to our east.

We’ll be greeted Thursday to quite a bit of cloudiness and perhaps even some fog, but the expectation is that as we go throughout the day more and more sunshine is to appear. While that will allow temperatures to warm a touch, a northeasterly wind will keep temperatures in the lower 70s.

Clouds will give way to sunshine as the day goes on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will be in even more plentiful supply Friday, and our winds are to shift to the southeast, essentially minimize any chilling impacts of Lake Michigan. As a result, temperatures should take a run at 80°.

Sunshine will dominate on Friday, allowing for more warming to take place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the weekend, the jet stream will be going through a major realignment, digging a huge trough into the west coast and allowing for an even larger dome of warm air to shift eastward. The end result will be temperatures reaching the middle 80s, both on September’s final day Saturday and October’s opening day Sunday.

Sunshine is to dominate again on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A huge dome of warmth is heading our way late this week and into the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will have no problem reaching 80° for several days during October’s opening week. This actually shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as the average date of our last 80° temperature is October 7, and 80s have been known to occur even into the later stages of the month.

85°+ temperatures, however, are far more uncommon. Typically, our last 85°+ temperature occurs around September 23. It’s entirely possible we could reach 85° on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday, or perhaps on several of those days! Suffice it to say, summer is far from finished.

80° temperatures aren't at all uncommon in October, but 85° temperatures are a bit more of a feat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

