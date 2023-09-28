More than 3 million children could soon lose childcare services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 3 million children across the nation could lose access to child care programs, with the Child Care Stabilization Grant Program set to end on September 30. The initiative is part of the American Rescue Plan that passed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to analysis by The Century Foundation, this ending could lead to more than 70,000 child care programs closing up shop. The United Way of the Rock River Valley puts a major emphasis on funding child care programs. CEO Julie Bosma worries what could happen if child brain development is stunted.

“Understanding which is their dominant hand, being able to cut and do activities, being able to make up a silly story. If they’ve got that type of cognition when they hit the doors of their school, then the schools historically will take them year by year and they will continue that education,” she said.

However, if these programs do end, Bosma hopes parents and community members will help fuel the brain development of children.

“The most ideal time for parents to is those last 15-20 minutes of the day, snuggle up with your kids in bed and just read a book. Let them read what they want to read. Whether it’s a graphic novel, whether it’s a book they’ve read 20, 50 times that you’re just sick of hearing. It’s important to them and it just helps build their learning and their cognition and their literacy,” she told 23 News.

There is a little hope. In the House of Representatives, a bipartisan bill has been introduced that would enhance three existing child care tax credits. But getting funding may be difficult with the government approaching a potential shutdown.

