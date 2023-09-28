Mike Conrad Trio to perform in Sterling as part of grant-winning Jazz Road Tour

From left: Drummer Cassius Goens III, composer Mike Conrad and bassist Katie Ernst.
From left: Drummer Cassius Goens III, composer Mike Conrad and bassist Katie Ernst.(Mike Conrad Trio)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Award-winning composer Mike Conrad (University of Northern Iowa) leads a dynamic trio featuring Katie Ernst (Chicago bassist, Twin Talk) and Cassius Goens III (Indianapolis-based drummer).

The Mike Conrad Trio will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Starlight’s Theatre & Lounge in Sterling. The trio headlines for local favorite, the Jerry Criss Band from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission to the concert is $5 per person, paid at the door.

This will be the trio’s second time performing in the area, having appeared at the 2nd annual Bellson Music Festival in Rock Falls in June.

On their fall 2023 tour, funded by a Jazz Road grant (South Arts), they’ll be revisiting music from their debut album “Reconnect” (2022), while driving into some brand new compositions inspired by members of Conrad’s family. Other stops on the tour include Muncie, Indianapolis, South Bend, Milwaukee and Davenport.

While Conrad made a name for himself as a prolific composer/arranger of big band music, music lovers say his trio compositions are “varied and refreshing, with strong melodies and structures, but plenty of space for spontaneity and interaction.”

For more information call Starlight’s Theatre & Lounge at 815-564-9430 or visit the website.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect is Leslie Stone, 50
Rockford man wanted in forgery, burglary case
Traffic Crash
Rollover causes traffic delays on I-39 S in Ogle County
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
A sign from the fatal Stillman Valley crash of 2015
Parents preach defensive driving after recent fatal car crashes
Bicyclist, 61, dies after hit-and-run in Rockford

Latest News

DEVIATE Beloit to showcase regional artists in a performance setting
DEVIATE Beloit to showcase regional artists in a performance setting
14th Ward Rockford Alderperson Mark Bonne announces it's $10,000 in Forward for Fun Covid...
‘Ferragosto’ event coming to Rockford’s 14th Ward
Last year's inaugural Deviate Beloit event at Ironworks campus drew more than 1,000 people....
Tickets on sale for Deviate Beloit 2023 scheduled for Sept. 16
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100