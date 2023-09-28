Mike Conrad Trio to perform in Sterling as part of grant-winning Jazz Road Tour

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Award-winning composer Mike Conrad (University of Northern Iowa) leads a dynamic trio featuring Katie Ernst (Chicago bassist, Twin Talk) and Cassius Goens III (Indianapolis-based drummer).

The Mike Conrad Trio will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Starlight’s Theatre & Lounge in Sterling. The trio headlines for local favorite, the Jerry Criss Band from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission to the concert is $5 per person, paid at the door.

This will be the trio’s second time performing in the area, having appeared at the 2nd annual Bellson Music Festival in Rock Falls in June.

On their fall 2023 tour, funded by a Jazz Road grant (South Arts), they’ll be revisiting music from their debut album “Reconnect” (2022), while driving into some brand new compositions inspired by members of Conrad’s family. Other stops on the tour include Muncie, Indianapolis, South Bend, Milwaukee and Davenport.

While Conrad made a name for himself as a prolific composer/arranger of big band music, music lovers say his trio compositions are “varied and refreshing, with strong melodies and structures, but plenty of space for spontaneity and interaction.”

For more information call Starlight’s Theatre & Lounge at 815-564-9430 or visit the website.

