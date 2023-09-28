Major improvements to our drought but it might not last long

Stateline. (WIFR) - The Stateline has seen rain on a daily basis over the past twelve days. Some days have had lighter rain while others brought in storms that produced heavy rainfall. The Rockford region saw 1.6″ over the past twelve days, the average amount of rainfall in Rockford over the course of twelve days in September is 1.3″. So we are slightly above what we’d expect, that’s why we have a slight improvement in our northern counties.

Our southern regions saw heavier rainfall over the past twelve days. The village of Paw Paw in Lee County saw 4.68″ of rain. The average is 1.32″ over twelve days so they have over a 3″ surplus of rain. That’s why there has been such an improvement in our southern counties.

This leads us to today. The slow moving low pressure has finally exited our area and it’s taking the rain with it. Clouds stick around this afternoon keeping our temperatures in check as highs will be in the lower 70s.

Tonight clouds start to break down giving us partly cloudy skies early with clear skies closer towards the morning. Winds are expected to weaken to 3 mph. With the clear sky and slow winds dense fog should occur. Visibility will be reduced to under half a mile in most places. Be careful driving on your morning commute as you should slow down and turn your fog lights on. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Friday we should see much more sunshine as only a few fair weather clouds will be around. Our winds start to shift to the south giving us a warm up as highs are in the upper 70s.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low in the upper 50s.

Saturday starts a stretch of very warm weather as high pressure parks overhead. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s with an abundance of sunshine.

Sunday is the first day of October and the average high for Rockford is 69 degrees. The high forecasted is 84 degrees, 15 degrees above the average. It will feel much more like summer than fall this weekend.

This stretch of dry warm weather will hurt the improvements we’ve seen with our drought as an increase of evaporation is expected with the warmer temperatures and sunshine.

High pressure sticks around through the beginning of next week with Wednesday bringing in a low pressure system lowering our temperatures and providing rain chances.

