Home improvement projects rise in Rockford housing market

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - With people in the Rockford housing market spending more time in their home, more residents are willing to invest in home improvement projects.

But it could be difficult to secure contractors because of this high demand.

Homeowners spent more than $470 billion on home improvements projects in 2022. That’s up more than 16% from this time last year. One Caledonia remodeling company says the biggest thing people ask for is more space.

Hamaker Building and Remodeling Owner John Hamaker says he’s seen an uptick in business because people are staying in their homes longer.

“They want more use out of their home,” says Hamaker. “A lot of people are taking down walls, and creating live open spaces where you have definition of rooms, by half walls, or carpeting or flooring.”

The home improvement industry has grown tremendously in the last few years, mainly due to the pandemic.

“I know a lot of people are tired of hearing about the pandemic, but there is still that ripple effect and it’s changed us,” says Realtor Justin Burke.

As a result, projects like a remodeled kitchen and new windows are quite popular. But, it’s not that easy.

“It is very hard to find a trusted contractor who not only is going to show up, but they’re going to be fairly priced, as well as work with you to help bring your vision to life,” says Burke.

Burke says one thing that will increase the value of your home is to avoid trends.

“There’s going to be remorse, and then you’re going to have to do another remodel in 5-10 years when that fades out.”

Hamaker just redid his kitchen two months ago and added an indoor patio. He advises homeowners to find the right people and focus on the process.

“If you focus on the outcome and lose track of the process, you’re not going to be happy. We’re trying to make everyone happy, and there just isn’t a workforce out there. So, focus on the process, and your project is going to turn out great.”

Not only is there a high demand for contractors but there’s also a shortage of them. Some of the higher quality ones are retiring and not as many younger adults are entering the trade.

Burke says to talk with your realtor about finding the right contractor because often they will have the connections to make your dream projects become reality.

