Construction begins on Rochelle’s first fire training facility

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle Lee Fire Protection District break ground on a facility that they say will help make the region safer.

It took the city of Rochelle and Ogle Lee fire district four years to find the perfect spot for their first fire and utility training facility. Wednesday the 27th leaders in Lee and Ogle counties got their golden shovels dirty and broke ground.

The building will be a multi-use training and utility facility for the Ogle Lee Fire Protection District as well as all of the Rochelle city departments. The fire department will be able to train to put out fires and learn more about search and rescue. Construction will begin in a couple of days and be done in four different phases.

The first phase was the acquisition of the land which was donated by the city of Rochelle. Phase two will be the start of moving dirt, building a parking lot, and constructing two cement pads. One pad will be for outside practices like auto extractions and the second pad will be for the installation of two metal training facilities.

These buildings are designed for firefighter practice. It’s built around what a state fire marshal expects a firefighter to train on. Next, phase three workers will build a third cement pad and it will be a four-story building designed for live fire. Phase four will be the construction of a classroom.

Rochelle Mayor, John Bearrows says, “Our job as a city is to make sure that our firefighters, paramedics, police, all have the greatest training that we can give them and all of the tools. So, this facility will make that possible because our ultimate goal is to make sure each and every one of them goes home to their families at night.”

Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle Lee Fire Protection District has never had a fire training facility. A lot of their training is done in-house, or if the city has buildings they purchase for demolition, firefighters will use those to practice in.

Tyler Carls, a Rochelle firefighter and Ogle Lee district training captain, says, “In the future, you know this is going to be a great opportunity for our firefighters to get hands-on live training and real scenarios that we may not be able to experience on the street and the needed repetitions that we need to do it in.”

Construction will take roughly five years.

Rochelle city manager, Jeff Fiegenschuh says, “We have an obligation to keep our firefighters safe and their obligation is to keep us as residents safe. So, the way to do that is to provide them with a facility that they can train.”

