Cogs and Cardinals clash for the BNC crown

Both teams undefeated in conference play battle for the BNC
By Gia Lanci
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boy’s soccer regular season is nearing the end. The top two teams in the BNC faced off to earn the BNC Title, Genoa-Kingston and Stillman Valley. Both teams coming into the game undefeated in conference play.

When these two met last season the scenario was much different. The Cogs easily dominated the Cardinals, and in fact, the Cogs have taken the victory the past three seasons with the same score of 8-1.

The first half was a much different situation as the Cardinals started out 2-0 and controlled the ball for most of the first half. But at halftime, GK made some adjustments and changed the pace of play. The Cogs controlled the possession for most of the second half but couldn’t connect to find the back of the net.

The Cards came out victorious 2-0, and took the BNC Title for the first time since 2017. This win also marks the first time beaten the Cogs since 2018.

