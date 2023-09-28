61-year-old man dies in hit-and-run

(MGN)
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 61-year-old man who was hit in the 5500 block of East State Street on September 14 has died from his injuries Thursday.

Rockford police say the late 1990s tan Toyota Camry was captured on surveillance video reportedly fleeing the scene after hitting the man who was riding a bicycle.

The car that was involved in the crash was found in Minnesota Wednesday.

Surveillance photos showed heavy damage to the front windshield of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect is Leslie Stone, 50
Rockford man wanted in forgery, burglary case
Traffic Crash
Rollover causes traffic delays on I-39 S in Ogle County
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
A sign from the fatal Stillman Valley crash of 2015
Parents preach defensive driving after recent fatal car crashes
The late 1990s Toyota Camry was caught on surveillance video Sept. 14, reportedly fleeing the...
Rockford police: Car connected to bicyclist hit-and-run found in Minnesota

Latest News

Dry and Warming Up for the Weekend
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast--9/28/23
Local law enforcement agencies are running into unforeseen circumstances 9 days after Illinois...
Winnebago County prosecutors, law enforcement navigate “challenges” of Pre-Trial Fairness Act
Local law enforcement agencies are running into unforeseen circumstances 9 days after Illinois...
Win. Co. prosecutors, law enforcement navigate “challenges” of Pre-Trial Fairness Act
Local law enforcement agencies are running into unforeseen circumstances 9 days after Illinois...
Win. Co. prosecutors, law enforcement navigate “challenges” of Pre-Trial Fairness Act