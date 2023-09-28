61-year-old man dies in hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 61-year-old man who was hit in the 5500 block of East State Street on September 14 has died from his injuries Thursday.

Rockford police say the late 1990s tan Toyota Camry was captured on surveillance video reportedly fleeing the scene after hitting the man who was riding a bicycle.

The car that was involved in the crash was found in Minnesota Wednesday.

Surveillance photos showed heavy damage to the front windshield of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.