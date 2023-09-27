What does the future hold for SAG-AFTRA?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even though the Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement to end its strike, the SAG-AFTRA union is still putting pressure on Hollywood.

Rockford-born screenwriter and producer, Shawn Ryan, has spent 30 years in Hollywood and is responsible for shows like The Night Agent, S.W.A.T, and The Shield. As a member of The Writers Guild, Ryan and the union will soon return to work, but he says the mission is not over.

“Car companies can’t determine what the price of steel is. They still need the steel to make the cars. And our scripts and the actor’s work is the steel that makes the automobile of entertainment,” Ryan says.

Over the last decade, the outlook of the entertainment industry has changed. With the rise of streaming services, Ryan thinks members of the performing arts are being compensated at a much lower rate for these projects, and their pay is calculated differently. He says with the ever-growing use of artificial intelligence as well, workers want contracts that put provisions on its use and pay them what they are worth.

“Are we going to be able to use AI to help us? Or are big tech companies gonna be using AI to replace us? And that’s where I think we have to stand up and say the human experience means something. The human worker means something,” he told 23 News.

Ryan describes all workers, crew members, directors, writers and actors, as four legs of the same stool. These are the craftsmen who create the products that help fund these billion-dollar companies. He hopes the legs of that stool will reach a fair agreement.

“In many ways, at least speaking as writers, we are the inventors of these products. We invent these worlds, we invent these characters, and we work hand in hand with directors, actors and crew members to bring them to life,” he says.

This is something SAG-AFTRA member and Northern Illinois University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean, Paul Kassel, agrees with. He wants protections for workers, so they are not robbed of their creativity.

“It really boils down to who owns the creativity, and how does that creativity get paid out and compensated over time? Either through residuals and re-broadcasting and things like that. And how do we understand that in a streaming environment, where people can go on YouTube and see a clip of something for free?”

With the rise of these streaming services, members of SAG-AFTRA think this creativity isn’t being properly compensated.

“The streaming isn’t captured in that understanding of residuals. There’s never been a good model because everyone is trying to figure out what it means to stream. How is that revenue produced? And then how is that revenue distributed? And so what the actors are arguing for is a new formulation of that, because I don’t think it’s ever been satisfactorily formulated,” Kassel said.

Both Kassel and Ryan hope agreements can be reached soon, and all parties can get back to unleashing their creative juices for the public to enjoy.

