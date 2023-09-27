Rollover causes traffic delays on I-39 S in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is slow moving Wednesday after a vehicle hit a guardrail and rolled over.

Both right lanes are blocked on I-39 South in Ogle County starting at mile marker 111 causing a backup.

Traffic is trickling through in the far left lane while first responders work the scene.

Illinois State Police (ISP) responded just before noon to the single-vehicle crash involving a 45-year-old woman from Belvidere.

Police say the woman was not hurt in the crash and was cited for improper lane usage.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.