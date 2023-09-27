Rockford police: Car connected to bicyclist hit-and-run found in Minnesota

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car involved in a hit-and-run crash was found out-of-state, according to Rockford police.

The late 1990s tan Toyota Camry was captured on surveillance video reportedly fleeing the scene Sept. 14 of a hit-and-run crash that left a 61-year-old man on a bicycle in critical condition.

Authorities released limited details Wednesday about the recovery but say the car was found in Minnesota and will be brought back to Illinois for investigation.

UPDATE on car allegedly used in hit and run of bicyclist on September 14, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ERJNFoqHdw — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 27, 2023

“We are covering the case and will get the car brought back here,” a representative from the department told 23 News.

Surveillance photos showed heavy damage to the front windshield of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

