Rockford man wanted in forgery, burglary case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators need the public’s help to locate a Rockford man wanted in connection to a financial crimes case.

Leslie Stone, 50, was charged with forgery in July 2023. On Tuesday, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney added a charge of burglary and issued a warrant for Stone’s arrest.

Details surrounding the case were not immediately released.

Rockford police say he is not in custody and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on X (@RockfordPD). You can also reach out to Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867, to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.