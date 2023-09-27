Rockford man wanted in forgery, burglary case

Suspect is Leslie Stone, 50
Suspect is Leslie Stone, 50(WIFR Newsroom)
By Maggie Hradecky
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators need the public’s help to locate a Rockford man wanted in connection to a financial crimes case.

Leslie Stone, 50, was charged with forgery in July 2023. On Tuesday, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney added a charge of burglary and issued a warrant for Stone’s arrest.

Details surrounding the case were not immediately released.

Rockford police say he is not in custody and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on X (@RockfordPD). You can also reach out to Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867, to leave an anonymous tip.

