Renovations to force temporary move of Machesney Park Village Hall

(Village of Machesney Park)
By Maggie Hradecky
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Machesney Park leaders will temporarily move their main offices as renovations get underway at the village hall.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, the temporary site will open at 9942 N. Alpine Road. Village leaders say the move is necessary to “protect the safety of Village Hall visitors and to prevent service disruptions.”

Work is expected to run through the end of the year with a planned reopening in January 2024. All public meetings will remain at 300 Roosevelt Road during construction.

You can follow the renovations through updates posted on the village’s website and its social media feeds.

