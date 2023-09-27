Rain chances dwindle with heat returning this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heading into our afternoon hours the low pressure system that brought us rain the past 2 days is slowly making it’s way east, out of our area. Once this leaves our rain chances drop significantly but clouds stick around keeping us cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

A few scattered showers continue through the afternoon hours (DJ Baker)

Tonight we get down to the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. With the rain we got over the past few days our ground is moist. This allows the exiting low pressure to produce fog. As winds move over the moist ground the moisture is released into the air cooling the winds. This type of fog is called advection fog. This fog will be patchier where areas who received greater rainfall will have denser fog.

Thursday the sun finally peaks back out as well have partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

Clouds start to decrease Thursday afternoon (DJ Baker)

Low pressure moves off to the east ending our rain chances (DJ Baker)

Thursday night clouds finally finish clearing out giving us clear skies and lows in the mid 50s.

Friday winds start to shift to the south starting to warm our temperatures as highs reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Warm air from the south starts to slowly warm us up (DJ Baker)

Sunny skies for Friday (DJ Baker)

This weekend brings in the full brunt of the heat as temperatures reach the low 80s with an abundance of sunshine.

High pressure takes hold increasing our temperatures and giving us plenty of sunshine (DJ Baker)

This heat is set to sustain for a while as high pressure will form an omega block. This is where high pressure is sustained over 5 days with low pressure on either side making it look like the Greek letter. So if you like summer and warm temperatures this is the perfect weekend.

This is the shape of the omega block expected this weekend. (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.