Princeton offers free tuition to students from families who make less than $100K

The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in...
The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in tuition and $11,000-plus for housing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Princeton is offering a tuition break to undergraduate students and families who might otherwise not be able to afford it.

Attendance will be free for “most families earning up to $100,000″ a year, and students with family incomes over $100,000 will get more aid.

The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in tuition and $11,000-plus for housing.

This isn’t the first time Princeton has made such a move.

In 2001, it became the first university to ensure students wouldn’t have to take out loans to earn a degree there.

Princeton can easily afford to make this offer. According to one expert, the school has a $35.8 billion endowment.

However, the same expert said the move doesn’t address the problem of tuition inflation.

He suggested making schools responsible for a portion of student loan debts in cases of default.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect
Rockford police: 2 wanted, 4 charged in Conklin Drive murder
Rockton teen involved in fatal crash
Police: Rockton teen involved in fatal crash
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
A sign from the fatal Stillman Valley crash of 2015
Parents preach defensive driving after recent fatal car crashes
What once was old is new again, a vote by the Rockford city council finance and personnel...
Former Rockford watch factory, Trekk building up for sale

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at court to answer to bribery case charges as he rejects calls to resign
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $835 million after months without a big winner
Renovations to force temporary move of Machesney Park Village Hall
Suspect is Leslie Stone, 50
Rockford man wanted in forgery, burglary case