Police: no children hurt in Cherry Valley school bus crash

School bus
School bus(Source: MaxPixel)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids aboard a Rockford school bus are unharmed Wednesday after their bus was involved in a Cherry Valley traffic crash.

First responders were dispatched just before 3 p.m. to the intersection of Perryville Road and Harrison Avenue to investigate the crash.

One adult was taken from the scene in an ambulance but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time, according to police.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

