One adult hurt in Cherry Valley school bus crash

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids aboard a Rockford school bus are okay Wednesday after their bus was involved in a Cherry Valley traffic crash.

Just before 3 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Perryville Road and Harrison Avenue to investigate the crash.

One adult was taken from the scene in an ambulance but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

