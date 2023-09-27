New Beloit Health System birthing center to host open house

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new facility that will offer moms and babies a sense of comfort during the birthing process is just over a week away from opening in Roscoe.

Regional leaders say the need for the new NorthPointe Birth Center is high with over 300,000 residents in Winnebago County―a lot of them moms and families.

“We are so excited to offer an alternative model for women who are seeking a different sort of care. We recognize that there is a portion of women who are going to require a hospital delivery. And we respect the people that are going to choose to labor at home and do home births as well,” Jen Geary said, outreach education coordinator for the NorthPointe Birth Center.

The center’s parent organization, Beloit Health System, says Roscoe is the perfect location for a free-standing birth center. Three-birthing suites will offer a bedroom, bathroom, family waiting room, kitchen and along with other amenities that focus on family comfort.

An education space will also keep moms aware of everything happening during the process.

The center will also offer four outpatient clinic rooms.

If complications arise during labor, physicians will immediately transfer the mom and baby to the nearby hospital.

Soon-to-be moms will have to apply to the center and go through an interview process to make sure they are eligible. Those eligibility rules include, moms who are low risk, no inductions and the woman must go into labor between 37 and 42 weeks.

Once the mom is accepted into the center, she will get a tour of the facility and must attend a required pre-natal class. New moms will be required to attend a full pre-natal course just to make sure they are prepared. Once a mom goes into labor, she will enter the facility and stay as long as the labor lasts with an additional four to six hours post-birth.

“Really our focus is just getting her in there, getting her the tools she can use and still being just her main support system, but really letting her body run the show,” said Geary.

The center will have an open house to the public on Saturday, October 7 where anyone can tour the new facility and moms will have the chance to see if it’s a fit.

Nine moms have already applied and are in the process of getting their spots secured.

