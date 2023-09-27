Man charged after two-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WIFR) - A 61-year-old man faces multiple charges this week after a two-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County.
Robert Rayhorn, of Hanover, Ill., was hurt in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Deputies say Rayhorn was driving west on U.S. 20 when his vehicle crossed the center line, hitting a semi-truck.
The 54-year-old semi-driver from Indiana was not hurt in the crash, but Rayhorn’s vehicle slid 250 ft down an embankment before it stopped.
Rayhorn was reportedly driving on a revoked license.
The crash is under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
