IDOT seeks opinions on Metra rail service expansion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bringing back a service that people from the stateline have been requesting for decades. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) hosts an event to get Rockford all aboard for a new travel expansion.

The Rebuild Illinois plan allocates $275,000,000 to the project, which was announced in July. IDOT wants to make sure the money is well spent, giving the public an opportunity to suggest improvements about the services future.

This is the third of four public meetings focusing on the Chicago-Rockford passenger rail expansion, with other meetings being held in Huntley, Belvidere and Elgin.

IDOT passenger rail and transit communications manager Scott Speegle says taking public feedback is of the utmost importance when taking steps toward shaping the future.

“Construction is probably gonna be starting in 20-25, we are still at the earlier stages, we’re still working on a number of agreements,” said Speegle. “We are looking for ways if we can make that quicker, but 27 is our goal.”

Using the time wisely, IDOT seeks suggestions from residents in the towns of future train stops. Gary Anderson gives his input on high-speed rails, saying America needs to look across the pond.

“When we talk about rail service in Europe, it’s fantastic. This alternative to me is a very healthy alternative, in one that I think can certainly be beneficial to all of us if we were to just give it a chance.”

Currently, plans are in place for two round trips a day between Chicago and Rockford. Travel time is anticipated at slightly less than two hours.

A train stop could also be built in Marengo depending on the route’s success.

