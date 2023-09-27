Belvidere North, Hononegah volleyball clash atop the NIC-10

The Blue Thunder were looking to move to 11-0 in conference play
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - I’m not sure you could find two hotter teams this late into the stateline volleyball season between Belvidere North and Hononegah. The Blue Thunder are winners of seven in a row and are a perfect 10-0 so far in the NIC-10, meanwhile, Hononegah is riding a 10-game winning streak as they sit at 9-1 in the conference losing only to, to you guessed it, Belvidere North.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton teen involved in fatal crash
Police: Rockton teen involved in fatal crash
Shooting suspect
Rockford police: 2 wanted, 4 charged in Conklin Drive murder
A smoldering trailer Monday after officials worked to dispose of dynamite found inside the...
Rock Co. woman sees ‘fireball’ after dynamite is found on her new property
Teen accused of car hijacking in Freeport
What once was old is new again, a vote by the Rockford city council finance and personnel...
Former Rockford watch factory, Trekk building up for sale

Latest News

WIFR FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - week 5
Highlights of Sobo’s hosting Quest Charter in 8-player & Guilford visiting Jefferson
Saturday Stateline football
Football Frenzy +
Football Frenzy - Week 5
Forreston’s Lucas Nelson
Football Frenzy Feature: Forreston’s Lucas Nelson