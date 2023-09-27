Active pattern to persist Wednesday ahead of changes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To say our weather pattern has recently taken a turn for the active would be a rather dramatic understatement.

For an eleventh day in a row, at least a trace of rain has been recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. Of those eleven days, eight have produced measurable rainfall.

With that said, we’re still more than an inch below normal for the month of September and still nearly 6.50″ inches below normal for 2023, so plenty more is still needed.

More rain is indeed in the forecast on Wednesday, as an upper level low pressure system continues its painfully slow eastward trek through Illinois. What that means for us is that we’re to expect essentially a carbon copy of Tuesday, minus the severe thunderstorm risk. Occasional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible at any given time and at any given place, though the dry hours are to greatly outnumber the wet ones. Furthermore, peeks of occasional sunshine are also a distinct possibility. Temperatures are to top out in the lower 70s, much like they did Tuesday, thanks to winds remaining off Lake Michigan.

Come Thursday, our area will be far enough removed from the area of low pressure that we feel comfortable in leaving rain out of the forecast. We will, however, see a good deal of cloudiness, especially early on in the day, before sunshine makes more of an appearance in the afternoon. With winds again out of the east, we’re to expect temperatures to remain in the lower to middle 70s.

Come Friday, we’ll see much more in the way of sunshine, as well as a shift to a southeasterly wind, which should allow for steady warming to get underway.

It’s that very warmth that becomes the big story as we close the month of September and welcome October. Starting Friday, temperatures are likely to reach 80° or above for up to a week in a row!

Temperatures in the 80s are a good bet starting Friday, and taking us at least through this weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

And there’s compelling evidence that suggests the warmth is to have staying power well into October. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook suggests a very high probability of above normal temperatures continuing through October 10, if not longer!

There's strong evidence pointing toward warmth having some serious staying power here well into October. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

