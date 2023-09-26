Woman found dead after apparent dog bite, police say

Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A woman in her 70s died after suffering from an apparent dog bite, according to officials with the Toledo Police Department.

Officers at the scene said workers with a lawn care company found the woman on the ground in the backyard of a home in Toledo Tuesday.

Authorities said it appeared the woman had been bitten by a dog and died.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control took a dog belonging to the woman from the scene.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton teen involved in fatal crash
Police: Rockton teen involved in fatal crash
Shooting suspect
Rockford police: 2 wanted, 4 charged in Conklin Drive murder
Teen accused of car hijacking in Freeport
A smoldering trailer Monday after officials worked to dispose of dynamite found inside the...
Rock Co. woman sees ‘fireball’ after dynamite is found on her new property
The networks will broadcast on 23 WIFR’s and 19 WSLN’s listings for a couple months to allow...
Rescan now to receive WSLN-TV 19

Latest News

President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as time runs short to avoid a government shutdown
K-9 officer Jaxx has lost the use of his hind legs after he suffered a spinal cord injury.
K-9 loses use of hind legs after suffering spinal injury during training, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
North America to experience solar eclipse in October