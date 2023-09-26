Tracking storms across the Stateline

Stateline (WIFR) - Storms have started to pop up this afternoon. Some of these storms have been on the stronger side as we have seen some hail and stronger winds. No severe warnings have been issued so far.

Storms look to continue through our afternoon into the evening hours. Since these are pulse storms they will build very quick and weaken very quick as they are more localized.

Localized flooding is still our main concern but hail and strong winds are not out of the picture.

Our threat for tornadoes is low but not zero. If any tornadoes occur they will be on the weaker side as they will only be land spouts. It’s similar to a water spout but over land. The vast majority of the time winds don’t exceed the EF-0 through EF-1 range.

If any warnings are issued we will provide updates.

