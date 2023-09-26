Suspect in 2021 South Beloit shooting arrested

Sylvia Trammell, 38, of Rockford, was taken into custody Sept. 21.
Sylvia Trammell, 38, of Rockford, was taken into custody Sept. 21.(South Beloit police)
By Brea Walters
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford women is in custody for a 2021 shooting that happened in South Beloit.

Sylvia Trammell, 38, was arrested Sept. 21 near Pittsburg, Pa. by U.S. Marshels and transported to the Allegheny County jail. She is waiting for extradition to Illinois.

Trammell was developed as a suspect after South Beloit police responded to shots fired July 24, 2021.

South Beloit Police Department responded to the report of shots fired in the parking lot of The Wheel on Blackhawk Boulevard. There police discovered multiple shots were fired at a woman in a vehicle. She was hit in the head.

Police say Trammell fled the state.

