Strong storms possible across the Stateline Tuesday

By DJ Baker
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Stateline. (WIFR) - Clouds stick around this afternoon after the morning rain has moved out this gives us highs in the low 70s. Low pressure is making it’s way southeast entering our area this evening giving us an increase in instability.

Low pressure enters our region in the afternoon allowing storm chances
This low pressure also allows the ground to generate above average levels of lift even with clouds stopping an sunlight. Dewpoints are around 60 degrees meaning we have some moisture in our atmosphere. All of these ingredients give us concern for possible severe storms tonight.

Marginal risk for severe storms south of the Wisconsin Illinois border
Scattered storms are expected this evening.
Storms could start popping up anytime after 5 p.m. These storms could produce hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, as well as a slight chance for a possible tornado. The end of our threat won’t be until after midnight. Lows are in the lower 60s.

Marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon for every category with flooding being a little...
Low pressure continues to swirl rain chances for Wednesday but severe storms are not expected with this round. Highs stick right around the 70 degree mark.

Wednesday night rain chances end with clouds staying behind giving us lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday the low pressure exits our region giving us a little more sunshine but highs don’t budge from the lower 70s.

Low pressure leaves our area for good Thursday allowing seasonal conditions
Friday we’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

High pressure slowly makes it's way towards us increasing our temperatures a bit
This weekend high pressure enters our area giving us an increase of sunshine and temperatures. Highs look to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

High pressure parks over us Saturday allowing temperatures to feel like summer
