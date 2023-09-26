Stormy next couple of days with mugginess remaining

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first week of fall started off as a wet one with some early morning showers, while the remainder of the day stayed dry.

We had highs in the upper-70s with dew points in the low-60s which made it rather sticky outside. Monday had the strong potential for some showers but those tapered off leaving us with a dry sky the reminder of the night.

Temperatures will remain in the low-70s with some mugginess through Tuesday and Wednesday. Majority of Tuesday will be rainy with some rumbles in the sky. While Wednesday will only have rainfall in the daytime with the evening cleared. Wednesdays high will also be cooler in the upper-60s.

Thursday is set to not only warm-up but also be a clear and calm day. As we make our way into the weekend, dew points will dry up while temperatures will heat up. We could see those temperatures reach the 80s for two consecutive days.

