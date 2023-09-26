Rockford man taken into custody on firearm charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody after two loaded firearms were located and recovered from inside a residence.

Knawledge Tyus, 20, was taken into custody Sept. 22 after the Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit and Rockford Police Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue. He is being lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

During the search, two loaded firearms were found and retrieved from inside. One of the firearms was modified to fire fully automatic. Tyrus was charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm without requisite FOID, and probation violation warrant.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

