Red Cross helps dozens impacted by house fires

This past week, volunteers at the American Red Cross have responded to house fires in Rockford,...
This past week, volunteers at the American Red Cross have responded to house fires in Rockford, Loves Park and DeKalb, providing assistance to 25 people, including 7 children.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - This past week, volunteers at the American Red Cross have responded to house fires in Rockford, Loves Park and DeKalb, providing assistance to 25 people, including 7 children.

The American Red Cross says that volunteers carry out 90% of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross. Highest-priority volunteer positions are in blood collection support and the Disaster Action Team. Volunteers with the Disaster Action Team assist families impacted by fire, storms and other disasters by supplying each family with supplies that meet their needs and providing mental health services.

Statistics provided by the Red Cross demonstrate that nearly 40% of Americans have lived in a county struck by a climate disaster and many have faced devastating losses. Most recently, volunteers have aided hundreds of people affected by flooding, tornadoes and severe weather all while responding to single family and multi-family house fires.

More than 12.4 million people are served by the Red Cross in 88 counties in Illinois. The American Red Cross provides all kinds of services from shelters, to feeding families in need. They also supply about 40% of the nation’s blood supply, teach life-saving skills, provide international humanitarian aid, and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is looking for more volunteers to join the Disaster Action Team and give back to the community. Communities across the state, and beyond, count on the assistance of Red Cross volunteers to help families devastated by disaster. To find out how you can get involved visit //RedCross.org/Volunteer.

For more information how to set up your own home fire escape drill, or to learn more about home fire safety, visit redcross.org/fire. Call 800-733-2767 if you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster.

