Classic Cuts in Rockford opens second location

By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Classic Cuts, a barber shop in Rockford, gets an expansion with a new location opening along East State Street.

A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon, with free haircuts and free food. Owner Dawuan Neal said with new hires, there wasn’t enough room in the original location anymore, and an expansion seemed natural.

“The key though is, we’re new, well, we’re an existing barber shop but we expanded, so we want to give away something to bring something in, and the best way to do that is giving away free haircuts, and of course free food,” he said. “Everybody wants to look good.”

Classic Cuts is located at 1025 S. Main Street and 1002 E. State Street in Rockford.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton teen involved in fatal crash
Police: Rockton teen involved in fatal crash
Shooting suspect
Rockford police: 2 wanted, 4 charged in Conklin Drive murder
Teen accused of car hijacking in Freeport
A smoldering trailer Monday after officials worked to dispose of dynamite found inside the...
Rock Co. woman sees ‘fireball’ after dynamite is found on her new property
A Winnebago County correctional officer is charged with domestic battery following an incident...
Winnebago County corrections officer arrested in Rockford

Latest News

Waves of Showers and Thunderstorms Today
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--9/26/23
What once was old is new again, a vote by the Rockford city council finance and personnel...
Former Rockford watch factory, Trekk building up for sale
What once was old is new again, a vote by the Rockford city council finance and personnel...
Old watch factory and Trekk building for sale
Rescan now to receive WSLN-TV 19
Rescan now to receive WSLN-TV 19