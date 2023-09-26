Classic Cuts in Rockford opens second location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Classic Cuts, a barber shop in Rockford, gets an expansion with a new location opening along East State Street.

A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon, with free haircuts and free food. Owner Dawuan Neal said with new hires, there wasn’t enough room in the original location anymore, and an expansion seemed natural.

“The key though is, we’re new, well, we’re an existing barber shop but we expanded, so we want to give away something to bring something in, and the best way to do that is giving away free haircuts, and of course free food,” he said. “Everybody wants to look good.”

Classic Cuts is located at 1025 S. Main Street and 1002 E. State Street in Rockford.

