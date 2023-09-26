3 northern Illinois sheriff’s deputies suffer burns in dynamite disposal operation

Authorities say three northern Illinois sheriff’s deputies injured while disposing of dynamite in neighboring Wisconsin remain hospitalized with burns
Authorities say three northern Illinois sheriff’s deputies injured while disposing of dynamite...
Authorities say three northern Illinois sheriff’s deputies injured while disposing of dynamite in neighboring Wisconsin remain hospitalized with burns(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Three northern Illinois sheriff’s deputies injured while disposing of dynamite in neighboring Wisconsin remained hospitalized with burns Monday, authorities said.

The deputies are being treated for burns described as non-life-threatening, said Cori Hilliard, a spokesperson for the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies were called out Saturday morning to help the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin on a report of dynamite in a trailer in Beloit, the Winnebago sheriff's office said.

The property where the dynamite was found had been sold at auction and was in the process of having its ownership transferred, Capt. Josh Lund, of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The dynamite had been on the property “for quite some time,” Lund said.

It wasn’t clear how the deputies sustained the burns.

Most Read

Rockton teen involved in fatal crash
Police: Rockton teen involved in fatal crash
Shooting suspect
Rockford police: 2 wanted, 4 charged in Conklin Drive murder
A smoldering trailer Monday after officials worked to dispose of dynamite found inside the...
Rock Co. woman sees ‘fireball’ after dynamite is found on her new property
Teen accused of car hijacking in Freeport
What once was old is new again, a vote by the Rockford city council finance and personnel...
Former Rockford watch factory, Trekk building up for sale

Latest News

Shannon Ross poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Chicago. Ross, who describes...
Cash bail disproportionately impacts communities of color. Illinois is the first state to abolish it
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hugs gun control advocate Maria Pike after he signed comprehensive...
Illinois Supreme Court upholds state’s ban on semiautomatic weapons
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2007 file photo shows Tim Mapes, chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker...
Federal trial to decide whether ex-chief of staff lied to protect his boss, Illinois House speaker
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial...
US judge blocks new Illinois law allowing state to penalize anti-abortion pregnancy centers