$1.9M grant coming to 17th Judicial Circuit Court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local program that helps individuals battle drug problems and mental illness receives a nearly $1.9 million grant Tuesday.

The money will be dispersed to the 17th Judicial Circuit’s Drug Court services over a five-year period, supplementing services such as drug testing, therapy sessions, recovery as well as underlying trauma and mental health issues.

Coordinators will also work with Northern Illinois University to evaluate the programs and its outcomes.

Emily Behnke, the deputy court administrator says, “Through these services, we’re able to really get individuals settled within the community where they are able to reunite with family members, hold jobs, and be a contributing member of our community in a positive way.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.