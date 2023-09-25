Several shower, t-storm chances to start the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall is officially here, but it surely didn’t feel anything like it this weekend!

Underneath an abundance of sunshine from start to finish, temperatures both Saturday and Sunday managed to make it into the 80s! While cooler, more unsettled times are ahead of us as we start a new workweek, summer-like temperatures are far from finished.

A slow-moving upper level low pressure system is on the move, and is to turn our weather wetter for the next few days. With that said, the news is far from all doom and gloom.

This area of low pressure is to bring our area numerous chances for showers and a few thunderstorms beginning overnight, and then continuing on an off and on basis Monday, Tuesday, and again on Wednesday. With that said, rain-free hours are guaranteed to be numerous, and partial sunshine is even a good bet to occur each and every day. Temperatures Monday are to top out around 77°, but we’ll see readings drop into the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday as winds blow out of the east, off the quickly-cooling Lake Michigan.

A slow-moving upper level low pressure system will bring numerous chances for showers and storms Monday, Tuesday, and again on Wednesday. Dry hours, however, are promised to be numerous each day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The question undoubtedly on the minds of many is whether or not we’ll need to concern ourselves with severe weather? Most likely, we will not. However, it’s at least marginally possible that a few storms could produce hail and gusty winds, especially on Tuesday.

Storms on Monday should not become severe. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few storms Tuesday could produce hail and gusty winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The upper level low pressure should slowly depart Thursday, allowing partial sunshine to emerge. Much more in the way of sunshine is on tap Friday and in the weekend that follows, which coincides with October’s opening days.

Also coinciding with October’s opening days is a dome of warmth returning to the region. Temperatures are likely to reach the lower 80s on each of October’s first four days.

Warm conditions are likely as we start the month of October. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

