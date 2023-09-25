Hundreds of dogs attend movie screening, breaking record

Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the...
Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the animated canines in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about a dog-gone good time, and a historic one to boot.

On Sunday Paramount Pictures, Best Friends Animal Society and Street Food Cinema invited families with dogs to come see “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the animated canines in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.

That was enough to set a Guinness World Record for “most dogs attending a film screening,” according to a YouTube video from Paramount Pictures Internationa.

The film, from Paramount, Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon Movies, is scheduled to open nationally on Friday.

The pups got a preview of the animated adventure in Los Angeles. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winnebago County correctional officer is charged with domestic battery following an incident...
Winnebago County corrections officer arrested in Rockford
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Three Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies injured while investigating bomb incident
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Gilded Paradise Fashion Show
Dozens attend Gilded Paradise Fashion Show in Rockford
The event promotes bike safety, wellness and the importance of outdoor recreation.
Leaders promote bike safety at annual Tour De North End Festival

Latest News

FILE - Italian actress Sophia Loren smiles during a photo call for "Human Voice," (Voce Umana)...
Film legend Sophia Loren has successful surgery after fracturing a leg in a fall at home, agent says
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs
Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms through Wednesday
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--9/25/23
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City