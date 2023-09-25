Football Frenzy Play of the Week - week 5

Sponsored by Midwest Bath Co.
By Gia Lanci
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week five of high school football is officially in the books and we’re halfway through the regular season. Now it’s time to see some of the best showings from week five around the Stateline for our Football frenzy Play of the Week. Every week we highlight the best plays from the weekend and you pick the winner on the homepage of our website WIFR home page

