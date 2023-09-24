Stillman Valley celebrates 86 years of its fall festival

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stillman Valley Fall Festival celebrated its 86th year this weekend.

Attendees have plenty of festivities to choose from including a craft show, a car show, tractor show, and more.

“People come from all over Ogle County. We draw a lot of people from Rockford. There’s a lot of people from Rockford who come down. I was surprised.. you’ll see some signs on cars that they are from the Rockford area. We enjoy everybody to come,” says Festival Chairman Brad Hollandsworth.

Those who didn’t have a chance to go on Saturday can go on Sunday. The festival opens at 8 a.m. and will end around 5 p.m. Sunday’s festivities are highlighted by the parade, which starts at Stillman Valley High School at 1 p.m.

