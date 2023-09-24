Pretzel City Brewfest returns to Freeport for its 11th year

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Pretzel City Brewfest returned Saturday after winning “Best Event” at the 2022 Illinois Excellence in Tourism Awards.

Brewfest is in its 11th year and returned to the renovated Chicago Ave. in Freeport. Beer enthusiasts had 150 beers to choose from, all made by local and national breweries.

This event was hosted by the Greater Freeport Partnership where they invited people older than 21 to enjoy downtown freeport along with the beer.

Nicole Haas with the Greater Freeport Partnership says it’s the community and volunteers who make this event possible.

“The comradery. The people who show up for Pretzel City Brewfest every single year. The people who come back for it. The people who travel here for it. It’s an amazing event not for residents but for visitors as well.”

