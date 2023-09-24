It’s all about bubbles at Rockford’s Discovery Center

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center Museum in Rockford held their annual Bubble Festival. This event has been going on for more than a decade.

Attendees learned about bubbles and got to make their own bubbles at the Bubble Palooza playground outside of the museum.

Ben Jimenez was featured in the event as he combined science and magic into a 30-minute performance to teach and entertain the public.

“We just love the smiles. Seeing the kids amazed by the shows and then going to trying those bubble tricks themselves. It’s really fun to see the joy on children’s faces,” says Discovery Center Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winnebago County correctional officer is charged with domestic battery following an incident...
Winnebago County corrections officer arrested in Rockford
Some stateline parents have a bone to pick with members of their local government, after...
Pecatonica, Byron to change trick-or-treat hours this year
Police lights
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Duke Webb is accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding...
Accused mass shooter Duke Webb gets third attorney
Lily Duncan
Missing Pearl City teen found

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Gilded Paradise Fashion Show
Dozens attend Gilded Paradise Fashion Show in Rockford
Stillman Valley Fall Festival
Stillman Valley celebrates 86 years of its fall festival