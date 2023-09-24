It’s all about bubbles at Rockford’s Discovery Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center Museum in Rockford held their annual Bubble Festival. This event has been going on for more than a decade.

Attendees learned about bubbles and got to make their own bubbles at the Bubble Palooza playground outside of the museum.

Ben Jimenez was featured in the event as he combined science and magic into a 30-minute performance to teach and entertain the public.

“We just love the smiles. Seeing the kids amazed by the shows and then going to trying those bubble tricks themselves. It’s really fun to see the joy on children’s faces,” says Discovery Center Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker.

