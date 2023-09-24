Dozens attend Gilded Paradise Fashion Show in Rockford

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people attended the Gilded Paradise Fashion Show at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens in Rockford.

The show featured fashion from four local designers to show off to the community to celebrate beauty and style in a tropical setting.

One of the designers is Kelvin Candie. He is from southern Africa but comes home to Rockford each year. He envisions these shows as a chance to showcase diversity along the runway.

“The intention is people should see themselves in the clothes that are on the runway. They should see themselves on the runway. If I can inspire one person, I feel that’s a fair trade for all the stress and heartache.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winnebago County correctional officer is charged with domestic battery following an incident...
Winnebago County corrections officer arrested in Rockford
Some stateline parents have a bone to pick with members of their local government, after...
Pecatonica, Byron to change trick-or-treat hours this year
Police lights
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Duke Webb is accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding...
Accused mass shooter Duke Webb gets third attorney
Lily Duncan
Missing Pearl City teen found

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Stillman Valley Fall Festival
Stillman Valley celebrates 86 years of its fall festival
Discovery Center Bubble Fest
It’s all about bubbles at Rockford’s Discovery Center