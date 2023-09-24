Dozens attend Gilded Paradise Fashion Show in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people attended the Gilded Paradise Fashion Show at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens in Rockford.

The show featured fashion from four local designers to show off to the community to celebrate beauty and style in a tropical setting.

One of the designers is Kelvin Candie. He is from southern Africa but comes home to Rockford each year. He envisions these shows as a chance to showcase diversity along the runway.

“The intention is people should see themselves in the clothes that are on the runway. They should see themselves on the runway. If I can inspire one person, I feel that’s a fair trade for all the stress and heartache.”

