George Wendt headlines senior expo in Rockford

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lifescape’s annual senior expo was held on Saturday morning where actor George Wendt, best known for his role as Norm on TV sitcom “Cheers”, headlined the event.

This expo brings together resources for seniors in the community to help them stay independent as long as possible. Some of the resources included financial management, long term life planning, and vaccines.

Previous years Chicago sports athletes have headlined the event. This year organizers wanted George Wendt, as he is someone who can be more relatable to the demographic.

Wendt is coming up on 50 years in the industry and says he loves every minute of it.

“Just laughing. Laughing everyday. It’s the best. Second City, lifelong goal. “Cheers”, “Enough Said”. It’s great,” says Wendt.

“It is a very popular event. Even though we do have George Wendt here we try to make it fresh that way. But it is a popular event, and we try to bring everyone together so our clients and people in the community can have all the information,” says Mike Hughes, a member of Lifescape Community Services.

23 News Morning Weather Anchor Aaron Wilson also emceed the event.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winnebago County correctional officer is charged with domestic battery following an incident...
Winnebago County corrections officer arrested in Rockford
Some stateline parents have a bone to pick with members of their local government, after...
Pecatonica, Byron to change trick-or-treat hours this year
Police lights
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Duke Webb is accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding...
Accused mass shooter Duke Webb gets third attorney
Lily Duncan
Missing Pearl City teen found

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Gilded Paradise Fashion Show
Dozens attend Gilded Paradise Fashion Show in Rockford
Stillman Valley Fall Festival
Stillman Valley celebrates 86 years of its fall festival
Discovery Center Bubble Fest
It’s all about bubbles at Rockford’s Discovery Center