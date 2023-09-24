George Wendt headlines senior expo in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lifescape’s annual senior expo was held on Saturday morning where actor George Wendt, best known for his role as Norm on TV sitcom “Cheers”, headlined the event.

This expo brings together resources for seniors in the community to help them stay independent as long as possible. Some of the resources included financial management, long term life planning, and vaccines.

Previous years Chicago sports athletes have headlined the event. This year organizers wanted George Wendt, as he is someone who can be more relatable to the demographic.

Wendt is coming up on 50 years in the industry and says he loves every minute of it.

“Just laughing. Laughing everyday. It’s the best. Second City, lifelong goal. “Cheers”, “Enough Said”. It’s great,” says Wendt.

“It is a very popular event. Even though we do have George Wendt here we try to make it fresh that way. But it is a popular event, and we try to bring everyone together so our clients and people in the community can have all the information,” says Mike Hughes, a member of Lifescape Community Services.

23 News Morning Weather Anchor Aaron Wilson also emceed the event.

